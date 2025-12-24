Bribery Scandal: Bengaluru ACP Nabbed Red-Handed
An Assistant Commissioner of Police in Bengaluru, Krishna Murthy, was arrested by Lokayukta officials for accepting a Rs 30,000 bribe from a hotel manager. The bribe was a negotiated amount from the original Rs 50,000 demand to allow the hotel to operate beyond permissible hours.
In a significant crackdown on corruption, an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) in Bengaluru was caught accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000. The arrest was made by Lokayukta officials who acted on a complaint from Sanjay Kumar, a hotel manager in Rajajinagar.
The manager alleged that ACP Krishna Murthy had demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000 to permit the hotel to remain open beyond allowed hours. Kumar, under pressure, negotiated to pay Rs 30,000 upfront, leading to the ACP's arrest when he accepted the amount.
The incident has raised serious concerns about corruption within law enforcement. The Lokayukta has confirmed that investigations are ongoing to unearth further details in the case.
