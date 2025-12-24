Kerala Governor Extends Warm Christmas Greetings

Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar extended his warm greetings to the state's residents on the occasion of Christmas. In his message, he highlighted the festival's essence in bringing hope, happiness, and blessings to everyone.

Arlekar emphasized the enduring message of peace, compassion, and forgiveness that Christmas embodies, drawing inspiration from Jesus's teachings. He stated these values remain ever-relevant and inspirational in today's world.

He expressed his wishes for the season to inspire unity among communities, strengthen bonds of love, and renew commitment to justice and harmony throughout the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)