Senate Breaks Historic Impasse, Approves Deal to Reopen Government

The U.S. Senate has passed a compromise to end the longest government shutdown in history, restoring federal funding and averting layoffs. The agreement, which awaits House approval, does not secure ongoing health subsidies and faces mixed political reactions amid a continuing national debt increase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 07:58 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 07:58 IST
The U.S. Senate on Monday approved a historic compromise that ended the longest government shutdown in U.S. history. This move comes after a prolonged stalemate that left federal employees unpaid and disrupted public services, notably affecting food benefits and air traffic across the nation.

With a 60-40 vote, largely supported by Republicans and a minority of Democrats, the deal sets the stage for federal funding to be restored until January 30, while a December vote looms for expiring health subsidies. Despite reopening the government, the compromise leaves critical health benefits in limbo, a point of contention among Democrats.

The resolution now proceeds to the Republican-controlled House, where swift passage is anticipated. Although President Trump has praised the deal, the absence of protective measures against further spending cuts raises concerns. The agreement ensures continued funding for SNAP through next September, mitigating potential future shutdown impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

