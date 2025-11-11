Zydus Lifesciences Receives Chinese Approval for Key Depression Medication

Zydus Lifesciences announced on Tuesday that it has obtained approval from the Chinese health authority to market a medication addressing major depressive disorder, among other mental health conditions.

The National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in China has authorized the company to distribute Venlafaxine extended-release capsules, available in 75 mg and 150 mg dosages. This is a significant milestone for the Gujarat-based firm, marking its first approval from the NMPA in China.

Venlafaxine ER capsules are prescribed for major depressive disorder, generalized anxiety disorder, social anxiety disorder, and panic disorder. The medication works by restoring the balance of serotonin and norepinephrine in the brain, aiming to improve mood and reduce anxiety. Despite the positive news, Zydus Lifesciences shares dipped by 0.84% to Rs 939.05 per share on the BSE.

