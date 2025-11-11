Novo Nordisk Slashes Obesity Drug Prices in India
Novo Nordisk India has reduced the price of its obesity drug, Wegovy, by 37%. Launched nationwide in June 2025, Wegovy is aimed at managing weight and reducing cardiovascular risks. The price cut reflects Novo Nordisk's commitment to increasing the accessibility of obesity treatments in India.
Novo Nordisk India announced a significant price cut for its obesity medication, Wegovy, on Tuesday. The revised pricing reflects the company's dedication to making the treatment more accessible across the nation. The initial dose, previously priced at Rs 4,336, is now available at a weekly rate of Rs 2,712, marking a 37% decrease.
Wegovy, launched in India this June as a once-weekly, innovative device, is available in different dosages, including 0.25 mg and up to 2.4 mg. It serves as the only obesity medication approved in the country for managing weight and minimizing cardiovascular risks.
"Patient centricity is the cornerstone of Novo Nordisk," said Vikrant Shrotriya, Managing Director of Novo Nordisk India. He emphasized the firm's commitment to extending the reach of their groundbreaking weight management medication to as many individuals as possible in India.
