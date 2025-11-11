Left Menu

Stray Dog Causes Panic with Multiple Bites in Khandwa Village

A stray dog attacked 12 villagers in Khandwa district, leading to panic. Nine were hospitalized, including a child and seven women, for treatment and anti-rabies shots. A victim recounted how the dog lunged at her daughter, forcing passers-by to intervene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Khandwa | Updated: 11-11-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 22:06 IST
Stray Dog Causes Panic with Multiple Bites in Khandwa Village
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A stray dog caused chaos in a village in Khandwa district on Tuesday, biting 12 villagers and sending nine to the hospital, according to local health officials.

The incidents unfolded in Malgaon Temi, located roughly 10 km away. Those injured included a young girl and seven women, confirmed district hospital civil surgeon Dr Anirudh Kaushal. The affected individuals received treatment for their injuries and were given anti-rabies injections.

Sharmila, a victim of the attack, recounted, 'I was headed to work with my daughter when the dog suddenly lunged at her. In an attempt to protect her, I too was attacked. Bystanders came to our rescue.' The ongoing attacks have left the village in a state of panic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Terror Unveiled: Major Explosive Bust Linked to Kashmir Doctors in Faridabad

Terror Unveiled: Major Explosive Bust Linked to Kashmir Doctors in Faridabad

 India
2
High Stakes in Nagrota: Rivals Vie for Crucial Assembly Seat

High Stakes in Nagrota: Rivals Vie for Crucial Assembly Seat

 India
3
Carlos Alcaraz Triumphs in Thrilling ATP Finals Clash

Carlos Alcaraz Triumphs in Thrilling ATP Finals Clash

 Global
4
Political Turmoil in Rajasthan: Sachin Pilot Speaks Out

Political Turmoil in Rajasthan: Sachin Pilot Speaks Out

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025