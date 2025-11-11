Stray Dog Causes Panic with Multiple Bites in Khandwa Village

A stray dog caused chaos in a village in Khandwa district on Tuesday, biting 12 villagers and sending nine to the hospital, according to local health officials.

The incidents unfolded in Malgaon Temi, located roughly 10 km away. Those injured included a young girl and seven women, confirmed district hospital civil surgeon Dr Anirudh Kaushal. The affected individuals received treatment for their injuries and were given anti-rabies injections.

Sharmila, a victim of the attack, recounted, 'I was headed to work with my daughter when the dog suddenly lunged at her. In an attempt to protect her, I too was attacked. Bystanders came to our rescue.' The ongoing attacks have left the village in a state of panic.

