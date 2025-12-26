Left Menu

Mumbai batter Raghuvanshi rushed to hospital after on-field injury

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 26-12-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 18:09 IST
Mumbai batter Raghuvanshi rushed to hospital after on-field injury
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai opener Angkrish Raghuvanshi was rushed to hospital on Friday after a heavy fall while attempting a difficult catch left him with an injury just below the neck and a concussion during his team's Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Uttarakhand here.

The 21-year-old has since been discharged and returned to the team hotel after scans revealed nothing serious.

The incident occurred in the 30th over, bowled by off-spinner Tanush Kotian. Right-handed batter Saurabh Rawat attempted a slog-sweep and Raghuvanshi, stationed at deep mid-wicket, sprinted in towards mid-wicket to get hold of the top edge.

However, his valiant one-handed effort didn't yield the desired result but in the process he had a nasty fall and his head hit the ground, resulting in a concussion.

Raghuvanshi got back on his haunches for a few seconds but then lay on the ground, prompting Mumbai's physio to rush to the field.

Once they understood that he was unable to get back on his feet, a stretcher was called and the waiting ambulance took him to the nearest SDMH Hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Palestinian man kills 2 in car-ramming, stabbing attack in northern Israel, police say

Palestinian man kills 2 in car-ramming, stabbing attack in northern Israel, ...

 Israel
2
Zelenskyy says he will meet with US President Trump in Florida on Sunday to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine, reports AP.

Zelenskyy says he will meet with US President Trump in Florida on Sunday to ...

 Global
3
J P Nadda reviews progress and initiatives of Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission

J P Nadda reviews progress and initiatives of Indian Pharmacopoeia Commissio...

 India
4
Kolkata court grants interim bail to 12 arrested for protesting outside Bangladesh mission

Kolkata court grants interim bail to 12 arrested for protesting outside Bang...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025