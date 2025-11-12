Wes Streeting Denies Rumors of Leadership Challenge Against Keir Starmer
British health minister Wes Streeting refuted media reports suggesting he would challenge Prime Minister Keir Starmer's leadership. Streeting confirmed his support for Starmer, dismissing speculation and affirming his allegiance since Starmer's election as Labour Party leader.
British health minister Wes Streeting has categorically denied rumors of an impending leadership challenge against Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
In a statement to Sky News, Streeting labeled any such reports as 'totally self-defeating,' emphasizing that they were not based on truth.
Expressing his continued support for the Prime Minister, Streeting confirmed his backing of Starmer since his election as the Labour Party leader.
