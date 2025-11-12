Wes Streeting Denies Rumors of Leadership Challenge Against Keir Starmer

British health minister Wes Streeting has categorically denied rumors of an impending leadership challenge against Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

In a statement to Sky News, Streeting labeled any such reports as 'totally self-defeating,' emphasizing that they were not based on truth.

Expressing his continued support for the Prime Minister, Streeting confirmed his backing of Starmer since his election as the Labour Party leader.

