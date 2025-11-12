Left Menu

Building Resilience Through One Health: India's Integrated Disease Surveillance

Health experts stress the importance of integrating digital surveillance across human, animal, and environmental data to tackle zoonotic and vector-borne diseases in India. A national workshop organized by EFI and partners focused on collaborative efforts, diagnostics, and inter-sectoral training to enhance India's 'One Health' response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 17:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Amid mounting challenges from zoonotic and vector-borne diseases, India's health experts are advocating for a comprehensive approach encompassing human, animal, and environmental surveillance. This strategy, known as 'One Health,' aims to bolster disease detection and prevention efforts through integrated digital platforms.

The national workshop on 'Strengthening Surveillance, Diagnostics, and One Health Response' hosted by the Epidemiology Foundation of India in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research and AIIMS Delhi, underscored the need for cross-sectoral collaboration. Experts emphasized the role of inter-sectoral training and community engagement in enhancing grassroots awareness and timely disease reporting.

Dr. Umesh Kapil noted that rapid urbanization and climate change necessitate such integration. The event highlighted India's progress through its National One Health Mission and regional centers, while experts called for policy coherence across ministries. The workshop reinforced the importance of 'One Health' in building resilient public health systems for the nation's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

