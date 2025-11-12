Left Menu

Vatican Denies Authenticity of Jesus' Apparitions in Dozulé

The Vatican has officially stated that the alleged appearances of Jesus in Dozulé, France, during the 1970s are not considered genuine. A Catholic mother claimed to witness Jesus multiple times, but the Vatican's doctrinal office declared the phenomenon as not supernatural, emphasizing its formal process for evaluating such claims.

The Vatican has concluded that reports of Jesus appearing in Dozulé, France, during the 1970s lack authenticity, stating these accounts are not supernatural.

A local Catholic woman claimed Jesus appeared to her 49 times, with messages including the construction of a cross in the town, but this is not recognized by Vatican standards.

The doctrinal office emphasized the importance of vigilance against exploiting alleged phenomena for profit, referencing their formal evaluation process and guidelines against titles like 'co-redeemer' for Mary.

