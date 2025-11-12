Vatican Denies Authenticity of Jesus' Apparitions in Dozulé

The Vatican has concluded that reports of Jesus appearing in Dozulé, France, during the 1970s lack authenticity, stating these accounts are not supernatural.

A local Catholic woman claimed Jesus appeared to her 49 times, with messages including the construction of a cross in the town, but this is not recognized by Vatican standards.

The doctrinal office emphasized the importance of vigilance against exploiting alleged phenomena for profit, referencing their formal evaluation process and guidelines against titles like 'co-redeemer' for Mary.

(With inputs from agencies.)