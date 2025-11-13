Breakthrough in Malaria Battle: New Antimalarial Drug Targets Rising Resistance

In a significant advancement for malaria treatment, Novartis reported Wednesday that its newly-developed antimalarial drug, GanLum, is as effective as existing therapies. Early trials indicate it could play a crucial role in combating increasing drug resistance.

Developed in collaboration with the Medicines for Malaria Venture, GanLum demonstrated over 97% effectiveness in a phase III trial involving 1,688 participants across 12 African nations. Rising resistance to artemisinin, a key antimalarial, has been a growing concern, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa.

George Jagoe of MMV and other experts liken GanLum to a pivotal tool in preventing a healthcare crisis similar to previous failures in malaria treatments. Novartis plans to seek regulatory approval, aiming for non-profit availability within the next 18 months.

