Breakthrough in Malaria Battle: New Antimalarial Drug Targets Rising Resistance

Novartis has developed a new drug, GanLum, which shows over 97% effectiveness in a phase III trial against malaria. The drug aims to counteract rising resistance to current treatments, notably artemisinin. This represents a significant advancement in malaria treatment, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 03:31 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 03:31 IST
In a significant advancement for malaria treatment, Novartis reported Wednesday that its newly-developed antimalarial drug, GanLum, is as effective as existing therapies. Early trials indicate it could play a crucial role in combating increasing drug resistance.

Developed in collaboration with the Medicines for Malaria Venture, GanLum demonstrated over 97% effectiveness in a phase III trial involving 1,688 participants across 12 African nations. Rising resistance to artemisinin, a key antimalarial, has been a growing concern, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa.

George Jagoe of MMV and other experts liken GanLum to a pivotal tool in preventing a healthcare crisis similar to previous failures in malaria treatments. Novartis plans to seek regulatory approval, aiming for non-profit availability within the next 18 months.

(With inputs from agencies.)

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

