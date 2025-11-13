India's PVC Resin Dilemma: Navigating Quality Control and Health Risks

India is confronting a public health challenge as imported PVC resin containing high levels of carcinogenic compounds threatens safety. A recent report from the Centre for Domestic Economy Policy Research (C-DEP.in) indicates that the imported resin features residual vinyl chloride monomer (RVCM) at levels up to five times the global safety standards.

Launched at IIT Delhi, the report underscores a significant lag in regulatory enforcement. The proposed Quality Control Order on PVC resin, which was initially slated for August 2024, now has a tentative enforcement date of December 2025, after multiple deferrals.

Experts stress the urgent need for stringent quality controls on both raw materials and finished goods to ensure safer products. Meanwhile, many countries, such as the United States and the European Union, already regulate RVCM within strict limits, establishing higher safety standards that India has yet to adopt.

