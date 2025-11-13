Tragic Demise: AIIMS Dermatology Student's Untimely Death

In a heart-wrenching incident, Samruddhi Pandey, a 25-year-old first-year dermatology student at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), has been discovered dead in her flat, situated in Nagpur's Sonegaon area. Police suspect suicide, citing recent stress as a possible factor.

Samruddhi, the daughter of Krishnakant Pandey, a CRPF deputy inspector-general posted in Pune, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her residence at Manjira Apartments on Tuesday evening. Her roommate, who noticed the flat was locked from the inside, entered the premises through another entrance and immediately alerted the authorities.

The police conducted a panchnama and are awaiting the postmortem report. They have also begun questioning friends to piece together the events leading up to her death, aiming to provide clarity on this tragic occurrence.

(With inputs from agencies.)