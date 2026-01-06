Stress Over Electoral Roll Revision Raises Concerns in West Bengal

In a troubling development, two men from West Bengal have reportedly died as a result of stress associated with the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. These incidents have brought attention to the potential psychological impact of the SIR process on individuals.

Malin Roy, 55, a resident of Boro Haldibari in Cooch Behar, died at Jalpaiguri Super Speciality Hospital following a stroke. Family members claim he had been anxious since discovering his name was missing from the 2002 electoral list during his SIR hearing.

On the same day, Mohammad Khadem, 57, from Chunabhatti near Siliguri, was found dead. Relatives reported that he was under immense mental stress following his SIR hearing. Police have initiated an investigation, and the local administration has pledged support to the affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)