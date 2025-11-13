Left Menu

Cholera Crisis: Africa's Water Woes Amidst Growing Outbreak

Africa is experiencing the worst cholera outbreak in 25 years, with fragile water systems and conflicts exacerbating the spread. Approximately 300,000 cases have been recorded, with over 7,000 deaths. Angola and Burundi face rising cases, while Congo's situation improves. Rapid response efforts are ongoing to control further outbreaks.

A health crisis is unfolding in Africa as the continent grapples with its most severe cholera outbreak in 25 years. The Africa CDC reports that frail water infrastructure and conflicts are amplifying the spread, pushing cases to around 300,000 with over 7,000 deaths so far.

The situation is especially dire in Angola and Burundi, where cases have surged due to limited access to safe drinking water. Cholera, a deadly diarrhoeal disease, spreads rapidly when sanitation is compromised.

While the Democratic Republic of Congo reports some improvement, the outlook in conflict-affected areas remains grim. Meanwhile, Ethiopia is investigating eight suspected viral hemorrhagic fever cases, and the Mpox outbreak continues to pose a threat in several regions.

