Algeria Emerges as Key Route in Surging EU Migrant Arrivals

Spain's Balearic Islands saw a surge in migrant arrivals as boats from Algeria defy efforts to stem the largest increase in EU-bound migrants. Algerian departures now dominate the Western Mediterranean route, amid deteriorating Spain-Algeria relations, contributing to increased regional border security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 22:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Nineteen boats carrying about 360 migrants arrived in Spain's Balearic Islands over two days, marking a significant spike in the EU's fastest-growing migratory path. This increase defies attempts by authorities to curb the trend.

According to EU border agency Frontex, the Western Mediterranean route, notably those departing from Algeria, saw a 27% jump compared to last year. Despite overall EU arrivals dropping by 22%, this specific route exhibits the most rapid increase. Smugglers reportedly prefer Algeria over Morocco due to perceived lenient controls, utilizing faster boats with the Balearics as a primary target.

The shift to Algeria, now accounting for 75% of Western Mediterranean migration, has been exacerbated by soured Algeria-Spain relations since Spain realigned its stance on the Western Sahara in 2022. Spain's Interior Minister recently engaged with Algeria's President to improve deportation processes. Meanwhile, the Balearics faced a 66% increase in irregular arrivals, prompting regional and national leaders to call for stronger border protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

