U.S. Executes 20th Strike on Narco-Terrorists
The United States has executed its 20th strike this year on a suspected drug trafficking vessel in the Caribbean, resulting in the deaths of four narco-terrorists, as reported by a Defense Department official to CNN.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 01:18 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 01:18 IST
This week, the United States launched its 20th strike on a suspected drug trafficking vessel, according to a CNN report released on Thursday. The strike took place in the Caribbean, targeting an alleged drug running boat.
According to a Defense Department official, no survivors emerged from the strike, which resulted in the deaths of four individuals identified as narco-terrorists.
The operation underscores ongoing U.S. efforts to combat drug trafficking operations in international waters, with this being the latest in a series of similar actions reported this year.
