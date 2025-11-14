U.S. Executes 20th Strike on Narco-Terrorists

This week, the United States launched its 20th strike on a suspected drug trafficking vessel, according to a CNN report released on Thursday. The strike took place in the Caribbean, targeting an alleged drug running boat.

According to a Defense Department official, no survivors emerged from the strike, which resulted in the deaths of four individuals identified as narco-terrorists.

The operation underscores ongoing U.S. efforts to combat drug trafficking operations in international waters, with this being the latest in a series of similar actions reported this year.