Healthcare Headlines: Dividend Decisions and Policy Debates

Recent developments include a Texas judge's refusal to block Kenvue's dividend payment, a political clash over ACA subsidies impacting the 2026 midterms, discussions on Barrick Mining's potential division, and a study revealing differences in blood thinning drugs for diabetic patients undergoing heart procedures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2025 10:30 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 10:30 IST
Texas state judge has ruled against blocking Kenvue from proceeding with its planned dividend payment, dismissing a plea from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, according to a Kenvue lawyer's statement to Reuters. The decision allows Kenvue to distribute its November 26th shareholder dividend as initially scheduled.

In political realms, healthcare subsidies under the Affordable Care Act stand as a pivotal issue potentially reshaping the 2026 midterms. Republican Larry Jackson, challenging an incumbent in West Virginia, highlights the issue. Significant premium hikes are central to his platform against Representative Carol Miller, who has not committed to supporting the subsidies.

In corporate mergers and acquisitions, Barrick Mining is contemplating a structural split into North American and African/Asian-focused entities, informed sources told Reuters. Meanwhile, a study from India reveals critical differences in the efficacy of blood-thinning medications for diabetic patients post heart procedures.

