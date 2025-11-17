India's Trailblazing SCOT Lab Revolutionizes Disease Research

The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, along with the Indian Railways Finance Corporation (IRFC), has launched the nation's first Single Cell Omics Translational (SCOT) research laboratory. As officials announced on Monday, this state-of-the-art facility is set to revolutionize disease research, offering early diagnosis, disease prognosis, biomarker discovery, and comprehensive drug screening.

IRFC's generous CSR grant of Rs 10.83 crore has enabled the establishment of this pioneering lab. Located within the Department of Medical Sciences and Technology (DMST) at IIT Madras, the SCOT lab aims to accelerate the fields of single-cell biology, drug discovery, and translational healthcare innovation.

Rafted in partnership, this initiative is a significant milestone in enhancing India's capabilities in precision medicine and drug discovery. The collaborative efforts promise to yield impactful health outcomes, contributing to improved diagnostics and therapies, while serving as a national training hub fostering the next generation of clinicians and scientists.

(With inputs from agencies.)