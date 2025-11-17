Left Menu

India's Trailblazing SCOT Lab Revolutionizes Disease Research

The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, and Indian Railways Finance Corporation have established India's first SCOT research lab. This cutting-edge facility, funded by IRFC, is set to transform disease research and precision medicine through early diagnostics, biomarker discovery, and drug screening, supporting advancements in healthcare innovation.

Updated: 17-11-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 18:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, along with the Indian Railways Finance Corporation (IRFC), has launched the nation's first Single Cell Omics Translational (SCOT) research laboratory. As officials announced on Monday, this state-of-the-art facility is set to revolutionize disease research, offering early diagnosis, disease prognosis, biomarker discovery, and comprehensive drug screening.

IRFC's generous CSR grant of Rs 10.83 crore has enabled the establishment of this pioneering lab. Located within the Department of Medical Sciences and Technology (DMST) at IIT Madras, the SCOT lab aims to accelerate the fields of single-cell biology, drug discovery, and translational healthcare innovation.

Rafted in partnership, this initiative is a significant milestone in enhancing India's capabilities in precision medicine and drug discovery. The collaborative efforts promise to yield impactful health outcomes, contributing to improved diagnostics and therapies, while serving as a national training hub fostering the next generation of clinicians and scientists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

