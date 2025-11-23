Left Menu

Invisible Heartbreak: Unveiling Africa’s Stillbirth Crisis

Nearly one million stillbirths occur annually in Africa, with most cases preventable yet unreported. A new report highlights gaps in data collection and use, urging countries to strengthen systems for improved maternal and newborn health outcomes. Harmonized definitions and policies are essential for meaningful change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Capetown | Updated: 23-11-2025 09:20 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 09:20 IST
Invisible Heartbreak: Unveiling Africa’s Stillbirth Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A staggering number of nearly one million babies are stillborn in Africa each year, with many cases preventable yet unrecorded, leaving untold stories and missed opportunities for learning. The heart-breaking issue is the focus of a new report spearheaded by experts across several institutions.

The study, conducted by the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention and other leading organizations, surveyed the stillbirth data processes of African Union member states. Findings reveal an alarming gap in data systems, which obscures the true impact of stillbirths and hinders meaningful maternal healthcare improvements.

Recommendations include harmonizing definitions, enhancing data integration, and fostering investment in healthcare systems to ensure every stillbirth is documented and analyzed, ultimately turning information into impactful actions. Collective leadership and commitment are crucial in transforming stillbirth reporting and prevention efforts across Africa.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chandigarh Bill Withdrawal Sparks Political Relief in Punjab

Chandigarh Bill Withdrawal Sparks Political Relief in Punjab

 India
2
Mikaela Shiffrin Shines in Slalom with 103rd World Cup Victory

Mikaela Shiffrin Shines in Slalom with 103rd World Cup Victory

 Global
3
Political Turmoil in Manipur: Diverging Views on Northeast Party Future

Political Turmoil in Manipur: Diverging Views on Northeast Party Future

 India
4
Climate Summit's Incomplete Agreement: A Glimpse Into COP30

Climate Summit's Incomplete Agreement: A Glimpse Into COP30

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025