Invisible Heartbreak: Unveiling Africa’s Stillbirth Crisis
Nearly one million stillbirths occur annually in Africa, with most cases preventable yet unreported. A new report highlights gaps in data collection and use, urging countries to strengthen systems for improved maternal and newborn health outcomes. Harmonized definitions and policies are essential for meaningful change.
A staggering number of nearly one million babies are stillborn in Africa each year, with many cases preventable yet unrecorded, leaving untold stories and missed opportunities for learning. The heart-breaking issue is the focus of a new report spearheaded by experts across several institutions.
The study, conducted by the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention and other leading organizations, surveyed the stillbirth data processes of African Union member states. Findings reveal an alarming gap in data systems, which obscures the true impact of stillbirths and hinders meaningful maternal healthcare improvements.
Recommendations include harmonizing definitions, enhancing data integration, and fostering investment in healthcare systems to ensure every stillbirth is documented and analyzed, ultimately turning information into impactful actions. Collective leadership and commitment are crucial in transforming stillbirth reporting and prevention efforts across Africa.
