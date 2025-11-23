Swift Action Prevents Major Blaze at Betul District Hospital

A quick response by the Betul District Hospital staff averted a potential disaster after a fire broke out in a storeroom on Sunday morning, officials reported.

The blaze, attributed to a short-circuit in the kitchen area, erupted at 9.20 am but was successfully controlled within ten minutes, thanks to the prompt actions of the staff and hospital administration.

Hospital officials, including Dr Rupesh Padmakar and Dr Ranu Verma, were on-site to oversee the situation. Patients from vulnerable wards were temporarily relocated to ensure safety. Local authorities, including Betul's in-charge Collector Akshat Jain, assessed the situation and issued further instructions.

(With inputs from agencies.)