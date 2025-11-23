Left Menu

Swift Action Prevents Major Blaze at Betul District Hospital

A fire broke out at Betul District Hospital's storeroom due to a short-circuit, but was swiftly contained by staff. Patients from the female and paediatric wards were relocated as a precaution. Key hospital officials ensured quick action to prevent escalation and coordinated efforts with local authorities.

Swift Action Prevents Major Blaze at Betul District Hospital
A quick response by the Betul District Hospital staff averted a potential disaster after a fire broke out in a storeroom on Sunday morning, officials reported.

The blaze, attributed to a short-circuit in the kitchen area, erupted at 9.20 am but was successfully controlled within ten minutes, thanks to the prompt actions of the staff and hospital administration.

Hospital officials, including Dr Rupesh Padmakar and Dr Ranu Verma, were on-site to oversee the situation. Patients from vulnerable wards were temporarily relocated to ensure safety. Local authorities, including Betul's in-charge Collector Akshat Jain, assessed the situation and issued further instructions.

