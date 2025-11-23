Techie's Costly Ayurvedic Misadventure: Bengaluru Quack Under Investigation

A Bengaluru software engineer has fallen victim to alleged fraudulent Ayurvedic treatments, spending Rs 48 lakh and reportedly suffering kidney damage. The treatments were prescribed by a quack operating under the name Vijay Guruji, known for supposed sexual wellness solutions.

The engineer initially sought help at a recognized multi-speciality hospital, but was later enticed by an advertisement for a 'quick cure' that led him to Guruji's tent. Promising a permanent solution, Guruji prescribed costly concoctions from an Ayurvedic shop in Yeshwanthpur, purportedly sourced from Haridwar.

Despite significant financial expenditure, the engineer experienced no improvement. The medicines acquired reportedly harmed his health further. Police have launched an investigation into the issue, with the engineer's complaint naming both the quack and a medical shop owner as defendants in the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)