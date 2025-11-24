Left Menu

Cost Reductions on Malaria Vaccine to Boost Global Immunization Efforts

The Serum Institute of India's new malaria vaccine will be available at a 25% reduced cost due to an agreement with Gavi and Unicef, helping reach more children in need. This move is crucial as international aid funding has dropped, impacting global health initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 24-11-2025 05:32 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 05:32 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The Global Vaccine Alliance, Gavi, along with its partner, UNICEF, have announced a groundbreaking price reduction on a new malaria vaccine. Manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, the vaccine will now cost 25% less, enabling the program to reach more children despite cuts in international aid.

The cost of the R21 vaccine will drop from roughly $4 to $2.99 per dose, resulting in estimated savings of $90 million. UNICEF utilizes Gavi's funding to purchase these vaccines, targeting children in economically disadvantaged countries worldwide. This cost reduction is projected to facilitate the distribution of 30 million additional doses over the next five years, benefiting up to seven million more children.

Despite Gavi's recent $3 billion shortfall at a fundraising event dominated by other international priorities, UNICEF remains committed to expanding its proactive partnerships. These partnerships aim to combat malaria, which continues to claim over 500,000 lives annually, primarily affecting children under five in sub-Saharan Africa.

