Boosting Healthcare: 70 New Arogya Ayushman Mandirs Open in Delhi

On Tuesday, the Delhi government plans to inaugurate 70 new Arogya Ayushman Mandirs, increasing the city's network of primary health clinics to over 200, according to Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh.

The national capital currently hosts about 168 Ayushman Mandirs, and the new centers across 10 districts aim to fortify last-mile access to primary healthcare, becoming integral to community health services.

Government officials have decided against operating from rented locations, asserting that available government lands and buildings suffice for this expansion. Singh emphasized this project as a significant upgrade to Delhi's public health infrastructure, ensuring easy healthcare access for all residents.

