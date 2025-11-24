Boosting Healthcare: 70 New Arogya Ayushman Mandirs Open in Delhi
The Delhi government is set to inaugurate 70 new Arogya Ayushman Mandirs, expanding the city's network of primary health clinics to over 200. This initiative aims to enhance local access to quality healthcare by utilizing government land and modernizing facilities.
- Country:
- India
On Tuesday, the Delhi government plans to inaugurate 70 new Arogya Ayushman Mandirs, increasing the city's network of primary health clinics to over 200, according to Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh.
The national capital currently hosts about 168 Ayushman Mandirs, and the new centers across 10 districts aim to fortify last-mile access to primary healthcare, becoming integral to community health services.
Government officials have decided against operating from rented locations, asserting that available government lands and buildings suffice for this expansion. Singh emphasized this project as a significant upgrade to Delhi's public health infrastructure, ensuring easy healthcare access for all residents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
ISRO Eyes International Expansion with Upcoming US Satellite Launch and Joint Missions
Fintech Luminary Niraj Vedwa Joins Veefin Solutions, Fuelling Global Expansion
Scaling New Heights: Meghalaya's Aviation Expansion
A-1 Ltd Unveils Bold Plans for Shareholder Gains and Expansion
Delhi Metro Phase-IV Expansion to Boost Connectivity with Four New Underground Stations