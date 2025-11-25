10-Year Digital Health Plan to Transform Care and End Repeated Patient Histories

Repeating your medical history every time you visit a doctor or hospital could soon become a thing of the past under a sweeping new 10-year digital modernisation plan announced by Health Minister Simeon Brown. The Government has unveiled New Zealand’s first Health Digital Investment Plan, a long-term roadmap designed to overhaul outdated systems, unify patient information, and deliver faster, safer and more connected care.

Outdated Technology Holding Back Care

Brown says New Zealand’s health system is being slowed and fragmented by old, disconnected digital infrastructure. Despite decades of technological progress, around 65 percent of hospitals still rely on paper-based notes, and many general practices and hospitals cannot seamlessly share patient information.

This means patients often need to repeat their personal medical history multiple times, referrals are sometimes lost, and clinicians spend unnecessary hours searching for information or re-entering it manually.

Moreover, Health New Zealand currently operates over 6,000 digital systems—roughly one computer system for every 15 staff members. Brown says this patchwork is the result of years of “underinvestment and quick fixes instead of proper planning.”

“Our health system is being held back by outdated, disconnected technology,” he says. “Clinicians are wasting time on paperwork instead of treating patients. Kiwis deserve a modern, efficient health system where information flows securely and care is coordinated, not duplicated.”

New Zealand’s First Digital Investment Roadmap

To address these challenges, the Government is launching a comprehensive plan built around five core objectives:

Improving health outcomes for patients and families

Supporting clinicians with better tools and technology

Stabilising critical digital infrastructure

Establishing reliable foundations for future innovation

Enabling data-driven decision-making across the system

Central to the plan is the introduction of a single Electronic Medical Record (EMR) for the entire health sector. This unified record will allow GPs, specialists, hospitals, pharmacists, and community providers to securely access up-to-date patient information—eliminating the duplication, delays, and confusion that occur under the current fragmented system.

New Investments to Improve Care Right Now

The plan includes several major investments to modernise core services and improve patient experiences:

Remote Patient Monitoring

Patients recovering at home will be monitored through digital tools that track key health indicators, allowing clinicians to intervene early if issues arise. This will free up hospital beds and enable faster, safer discharge.

National Radiology System

A unified radiology platform will allow urgent imaging to be prioritised nationally and shared instantly across hospitals. This will help speed diagnoses, reduce repeat scans, and ensure patients receive timely care regardless of location.

Cybersecurity Upgrades

Strengthening patient privacy and protecting digital health systems from cyber threats is a top priority, with new investments in system security, digital identity verification, and safe data-sharing protocols.

Brown says the goal is simple: “Imagine getting your cancer diagnosis and having your entire treatment journey coordinated through connected systems—no repeated tests, no lost referrals, no wondering what happens next.”

Three Phases Over Ten Years

The Digital Investment Plan will be rolled out in three stages:

Stabilising critical systems and replacing obsolete platforms Modernising digital tools and integrating national systems Enabling innovation, including personalised care models and advanced analytics

Health New Zealand has already begun early delivery, with changes expected to be visible within the next few years.

Centre for Digital Modernisation of Health

To ensure the reforms stay on track, the Government is establishing the Centre for Digital Modernisation of Health, a collaboration bringing together AI expertise, global innovation experience, and advanced systems engineering. The centre will coordinate large-scale projects that past governments have struggled to deliver alone.

“This is a completely new approach for Health New Zealand,” Brown says. “We are partnering with world-leading experts to avoid the failures of the past.”

Immediate Improvements Through the Accelerate Programme

While long-term planning is underway, the Government is also investing in rapid upgrades through the Accelerate Programme, which is:

Digitising patient notes in hospitals still reliant on paper

Expanding Wi-Fi and device access for frontline staff

Upgrading digital tools to support clinical workflows

Health New Zealand has also launched HealthX, a new initiative tasked with accelerating innovation and introducing cutting-edge digital tools directly into clinical settings.

Led by the Chief Executive, HealthX will release one new innovation initiative every month, including:

AI scribes to automatically capture clinical notes in emergency departments

Remote monitoring tools that support patients recovering safely at home

AI-assisted imaging tools to speed interpretation of x-rays and other scans

A Health System Built for the Future

Brown says the ultimate purpose of the 10-year plan is to build a health system that works for every New Zealander.

“Our Government is focused on fixing the basics while building the future so that all patients have access to timely, quality healthcare. Smarter digital investment means shorter wait times, safer care, and a system where every patient receives the right treatment at the right time.”

By replacing outdated systems with smart, connected digital tools, the Government says New Zealand’s health system will become more efficient, more secure, and—most importantly—more focused on patient needs.