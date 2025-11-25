Nutri Pathshala: Pioneering Child Nutrition in India

On the occasion of Children's Day, ADM and HarvestPlus Solutions unveiled Nutri Pathshala, an initiative focused on enhancing child nutrition and community prosperity across India. This program emphasizes the consumption of nutrient-rich foods and includes engaging educational activities aimed at encouraging healthy lifestyle choices among young students.

ADM's Head of Public Policy & Government Relations, Arun Khera, highlighted the initiative's alignment with their mission to provide safe, nutritious, and affordable food. He emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts within the nutrition ecosystem. Meanwhile, Ravinder Grover, COO of HarvestPlus Solutions, pointed out the transformative impact of integrating nutrition literacy into daily learning for stronger future generations.

Endorsed by India's Prime Minister, Nutri Pathshala is a significant stride towards a nutrition-secure nation, leveraging the production of biofortified crops. The collaboration between ADM and HarvestPlus demonstrates how converging science, industry, and community efforts can yield sustainable and scalable outcomes to enhance the health and well-being of children and communities across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)