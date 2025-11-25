Left Menu

Enhancing Fire Safety: A Focus on Hospital Resilience

A seminar on November 29 will focus on enhancing fire safety and security in hospitals. Key stakeholders will discuss technology-driven healthcare infrastructure, spurred by a recent fire at Jaipur's SMS hospital that resulted in fatalities. The event will cover electrical faults, standards, and staff preparedness.

Jaipur | Updated: 25-11-2025 17:29 IST
  India
  • India

A crucial seminar focusing on hospital fire safety and security is set to take place in Jaipur on November 29. The event, themed 'Hospital Fire and Security Preparedness,' will gather subject experts and stakeholders to address the pressing need for resilient and secure healthcare infrastructure.

Ankur Gupta, president of the Jaipur chapter of the Fire and Security Association of India (FSAI), emphasized the urgency of such discussions. This urgency is in part due to the recent fatal fire incident at SMS hospital, which highlighted the dire need for improved safety measures and preparedness.

The seminar will delve into essential topics such as electrical faults, compliance with relevant codes and standards, and the critical role of healthcare staff in maintaining safety. Participants will include a wide array of professionals, from architects to IT experts, who are all seeking solutions to prevent such tragedies from occurring in the future.

