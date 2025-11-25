Left Menu

India’s Pharma Industry: A Shift Towards Innovation and Complexity

The Indian pharma industry is urged to innovate in complex generics like peptides, biosimilars, and biologics to maintain its global leadership. Industry experts emphasize the need for R&D over generic launches, updating pharmacy education, and adapting to geopolitical pressures to bolster the sector's growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Greaternoida | Updated: 25-11-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 18:51 IST
The Pharmaceutical Export Promotion Council of India highlights the urgent need for the Indian pharma industry to pivot towards innovation, focusing on complex generics such as peptides, biosimilars, and biologics to sustain its global dominance. Chairman Namit Joshi stressed this transition as vital amid increasing global competition and geopolitical challenges.

Speaking at the 18th CPHI & PMEC India, Joshi emphasized that the industry's future depends on becoming innovators rather than merely launching post-patent products. This shift aims to secure India's leadership beyond the generic market, with companies eyeing new drug segments like obesity reduction.

Additionally, executives underscore the necessity to revamp the pharmacy education curriculum, reflecting current pharmaceutical realities and comprehensive research and manufacturing practices. This is deemed essential for fostering a future-ready workforce capable of driving groundbreaking advancements in the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

