Sterling Hospitals Appoints Santosh Marathe as New CEO

In a strategic leadership move, Sterling Hospitals of Gujarat has appointed Santosh Marathe as its new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. The announcement marks a pivotal moment for the healthcare group as it embarks on a phase of significant growth and operational consolidation.

With over two decades of leadership experience in prominent Indian and global healthcare systems, Marathe is known for his expertise in streamlining extensive hospital networks, enhancing clinical performance, and boosting organizational efficiency. His appointment is seen as a crucial step in bringing Sterling Hospitals' ambitious goals to fruition.

Sterling Hospitals, the first corporate hospital group in Gujarat, currently operates six NABH-accredited facilities across Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Rajkot, and Gandhidham. As it enhances capabilities at existing centers, the group aims to strategically expand its reach to provide specialized, multi-disciplinary care to more communities throughout the region.

