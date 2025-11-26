Left Menu

Rising Fatalities in Ethiopia's Marburg Virus Outbreak

Ethiopia's ongoing Marburg virus outbreak has led to six fatalities, with five more individuals receiving medical treatment. The outbreak was confirmed on November 14. Ethiopian health authorities have isolated 349 people for potential exposure; 119 have completed surveillance and been released. Marburg is akin to Ebola, causing severe symptoms and high mortality rates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 15:24 IST
The death toll from Ethiopia's Marburg virus outbreak has climbed to six as reported by the state-run news agency. The outbreak was initially confirmed on November 14, with three deaths already on record.

The Ethiopian Press Agency, referencing a statement from the health ministry, revealed on Facebook that out of 11 detected cases, six have succumbed to the virus while five are receiving medical treatment. Authorities have isolated 349 individuals linked to the infected, and 119 have exited isolation after completing monitoring.

Known for its severe symptoms and related to the Ebola virus, Marburg can cause fatality rates up to 80% within a week or two post-infection onset. Previous outbreaks in Africa have proven highly deadly, underscoring the urgent situation in Ethiopia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

