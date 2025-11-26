New AI Mental Health Platform to Guide Kiwis to Faster, Easier Support Nationwide

New Zealanders will soon have clearer, simpler pathways to mental health support with the Government announcing funding for Whakarongorau Aotearoa to develop a mental health AI navigation platform. Minister for Mental Health Matt Doocey says the tool will play a crucial role in connecting people to the right services at the right time, addressing long-standing gaps in access and understanding.

Breaking Down Barriers to Help-Seeking

Doocey says one of the biggest barriers to mental health support is not knowing where to start.

“Not knowing where to go or who to talk to has been reported as the reason for unmet mental health needs in one third of children and more than a quarter of adults,” he said. “This new platform will remove those barriers and guide people to the right support.”

The AI-powered system will act as a “digital front door” to the mental health sector, helping people understand what services are available in their region and, in many cases, allowing them to book services directly.

This includes:

Local mental health practitioners

GP-based mental health services

Gumboot Friday counsellors

Telehealth services

Online support tools

Crisis and emergency pathways

The platform is designed to give people clarity and confidence at a time when navigating help can feel overwhelming.

A More Connected, Visible Mental Health System

Doocey says the mental health system is too fragmented, with many New Zealanders unaware of the wide range of support options already available.

“Most people would be surprised by how much support exists,” he said. “This platform aims to increase New Zealanders’ knowledge of what’s available and bring the system together in a more joined-up way.”

The platform will integrate with Whakarongorau’s existing telehealth services — including 1737, Healthline, and specialist support lines — making these services more visible and easier to access.

It will also present in-person options alongside digital ones, ensuring people can choose the type of support that best suits their needs.

Early Intervention Through Digital Tools

One of the key strengths of the AI platform is its ability to offer early intervention, helping prevent small concerns from escalating into crises.

Online self-help tools, screening resources, and guided support options will be built into the platform, allowing people to get immediate help while being triaged to more tailored services when needed.

“Digital tools provide faster, 24/7 access, when and where people need it,” Doocey said. “Often the first step in seeking support is the hardest. This gives people a clear place to begin.”

Supporting Frontline Workers and Crisis Response

The new navigation platform is part of a wider Government focus on:

Faster access to support

Increasing the number of frontline mental health workers

Strengthening New Zealand’s crisis response system

By directing people efficiently to the right help, the platform is expected to reduce pressure on overwhelmed services, shorten wait times for practitioners, and support better allocation of resources.

Doocey described the initiative as an example of how effective solutions already exist within the sector—they simply need Government backing to scale.

Seamless Access for All New Zealanders

Importantly, the platform is designed to be accessible no matter where you live. Rural, regional, and urban communities will all have access to the same information and booking pathways.

This levels the playing field for people who have previously struggled to navigate services spread across different organisations, providers, and digital systems.

A Step Toward a Modern, Joined-Up Mental Health System

The platform represents a major shift toward a more integrated, responsive mental health system that makes it easier for New Zealanders to take the first step toward getting help.

“We are focused on delivering faster access to support, more frontline workers, and a better crisis response,” Doocey said. “Digital tools can help make this happen.”

With the development now underway, the new system will soon give New Zealanders a clearer, more empowering way to find the mental health support they need — when they need it.