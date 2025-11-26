Sterling Surge: Budget Announcement Spurs Market Activity

The British pound continued its upward trajectory on Tuesday, marking a fourth consecutive daily gain as market participants prepared for Britain's forthcoming budget announcement. Sterling advanced 0.24% to $1.3132, simultaneously edging higher against the euro, which slipped by 0.1% to 87.815 pence.

Market anxiety over the pound's reaction to the fiscal update saw a sharp increase in the cost of hedging against major price swings. Overnight sterling implied options volatility soared to nearly 12%, a marked rise from under 2% earlier in the week, demonstrating heightened investor caution.

Investors remain wary as Finance Minister Rachel Reeves prepares to reveal her budget strategy, aiming to secure billions to fulfill electoral promises. John Stopford of Ninety One predicts Reeves will attempt to scrap the two-child benefit cap while avoiding significant spending cuts, balancing diverse political pressures.

