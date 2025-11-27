Unearthing Madrid's Hidden African Heritage
In Madrid, specialized tour guides spotlight African heritage largely overlooked in Spanish history. Kwame Ondo leads Black history tours, revealing stories erased from memory. Afroiberica Tours and Madrid Negro highlight Spain's colonial past, connecting prosperity to slavery. These tours raise awareness, honoring forgotten figures and empowering Afro-descendants.
In the heart of Madrid, a new wave of tourism is breaking away from traditional landmarks to delve into an often overlooked chapter of Spanish history: its African heritage. Specialized tour guides are shedding light on a largely forgotten narrative, joining movements across Europe grappling with their colonial legacy.
Kwame Ondo, who launched Black history tours in Madrid in 2022, discovered a silence in Spanish education about Black contributions. Driven by his own experiences and heritage from Equatorial Guinea, Ondo's Afroiberica Tours attract foreign tourists seeking to explore these hidden histories.
Historians and activists like Antumi Toasije stress the educational gap. Initiatives such as Madrid Negro push for remembrance, linking Spain's prosperity to slavery. Tours incorporate stickers, poems, and candles to honor forgotten Black figures, confronting an often invisible history and sparking introspection among participants.
