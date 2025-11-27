Delhi-NCR's Invisible Crisis: A City Under Siege from Air Pollution

A recent survey by Smytten PulseAI has revealed a grim picture of the impact of air pollution on Delhi-NCR residents, with over 80% experiencing health issues like chronic cough and fatigue.

The study shows a staggering 68.3% have sought medical help for pollution-related ailments, indicating a looming healthcare crisis.

Many families are contemplating relocation to escape the poor air quality, as pollution reshapes lifestyles and imposes financial strain, marking it a pressing economic and quality of life concern.

