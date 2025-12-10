Priyanka Gandhi Defends Rahul Amidst BJP's Criticism Over Germany Visit
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra defends Rahul Gandhi against BJP's criticism of his Germany trip, questioning why PM Modi's frequent travels aren't similarly scrutinized. Rahul will engage with the Indian diaspora and German ministers from December 15 to 20, a visit labeled by BJP as another foreign tour.
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has responded to BJP's critique of Rahul Gandhi's upcoming trip to Germany, emphasizing a disparity in scrutiny compared to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's international engagements. Gandhi's visit is set for December 15-20, with interactions planned with both the Indian diaspora and German officials.
The BJP has labeled Rahul Gandhi's frequent travels as recreational, dubbing him "LoP - leader of paryatan" in a pointed statement. Despite ongoing parliamentary sessions, the opposition leader is maintaining his schedule, which the BJP consistently highlights.
In defense, Priyanka Gandhi underscored Modi's own travel habits, urging critics to question the Prime Minister similarly. Meanwhile, Indian Overseas Congress representatives in Germany, including chairperson Sam Pitroda, affirmed their readiness for Rahul Gandhi's visit.
(With inputs from agencies.)
