India to Seal Trade Deals with Oman and New Zealand
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal announced that free trade agreements with Oman and New Zealand are nearing completion, with negotiations in their final phase. Talks with Chile and Israel are also progressing, signaling India's increasing appeal as a trade partner and investment destination.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 10-12-2025 13:40 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 13:40 IST
- India
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal revealed that discussions for free trade agreements with Oman and New Zealand are in their final stages, with conclusions expected imminently.
Negotiations with Chile are also progressing towards a conclusion, as is a potential trade deal with Israel, following successful meetings with Israeli counterparts.
India is emerging as a favored destination for international trade agreements, with various countries expressing interest in fostering trade relations.
