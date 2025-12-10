India to Seal Trade Deals with Oman and New Zealand

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal revealed that discussions for free trade agreements with Oman and New Zealand are in their final stages, with conclusions expected imminently.

Negotiations with Chile are also progressing towards a conclusion, as is a potential trade deal with Israel, following successful meetings with Israeli counterparts.

India is emerging as a favored destination for international trade agreements, with various countries expressing interest in fostering trade relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)