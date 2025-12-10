Left Menu

Mounting Pressure on Real Madrid Coach: Xabi Alonso Faces Champions League Test

Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso is under pressure ahead of the Champions League match with Manchester City due to recent poor performances and locker room issues. Concerns also rise over player Kylian Mbappé's fitness. Pep Guardiola empathizes with Alonso's challenging position at one of football's most demanding clubs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manchester | Updated: 10-12-2025 13:41 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 13:41 IST
Mounting Pressure on Real Madrid Coach: Xabi Alonso Faces Champions League Test
Xabi Alonso
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Real Madrid's head coach, Xabi Alonso, is feeling the heat as he leads his team against Manchester City in a crucial Champions League match. With only two victories in their last seven games, the Spanish giants are struggling to maintain their top form.

This pressure is compounded by reports in Spanish media suggesting Alonso has lost control within the locker room, a claim he refutes by affirming team unity. Adding to the challenges, star player Kylian Mbappé's fitness remains in question, as his recent training was marred by leg issues.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, having coached Alonso at Bayern Munich, understands the unique challenges. Guardiola remarks on the intense environments at clubs like Real Madrid and Barcelona. Meanwhile, other Champions League fixtures include Paris Saint-Germain at Athletic Bilbao, Arsenal at Club Brugge, and Napoli facing Benfica.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India
2
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global
3
MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

 Global
4
When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such double standards will not work: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.

When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reinventing Health Supply Chains for Climate Resilience and Emission Reduction

From Coal to Clean Jobs: How Nations Support Workers in the Shift to Sustainability

Psychosis in the Machine: RAND Study Probes AI’s Cognitive Dangers and Strategic Risks

Libya 2025: Turning Oil Wealth into Sustainable Growth Amid Deep Governance Strains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025