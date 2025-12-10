Mounting Pressure on Real Madrid Coach: Xabi Alonso Faces Champions League Test

Real Madrid's head coach, Xabi Alonso, is feeling the heat as he leads his team against Manchester City in a crucial Champions League match. With only two victories in their last seven games, the Spanish giants are struggling to maintain their top form.

This pressure is compounded by reports in Spanish media suggesting Alonso has lost control within the locker room, a claim he refutes by affirming team unity. Adding to the challenges, star player Kylian Mbappé's fitness remains in question, as his recent training was marred by leg issues.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, having coached Alonso at Bayern Munich, understands the unique challenges. Guardiola remarks on the intense environments at clubs like Real Madrid and Barcelona. Meanwhile, other Champions League fixtures include Paris Saint-Germain at Athletic Bilbao, Arsenal at Club Brugge, and Napoli facing Benfica.

