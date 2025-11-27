Could Bird Flu Be the Next Pandemic?

The bird flu virus, which has been spreading among wildlife, poultry, and mammals, could potentially mutate to enable human-to-human transmission, leading to a pandemic even more severe than COVID-19, according to experts at France's Institut Pasteur. Despite the rarity of human infections, the virus has led to massive culls, affecting food supply and prices.

Marie-Anne Rameix-Welti, medical director at Institut Pasteur, expressed concern over the virus's adaptation to mammals and humans. In contrast to COVID-19, flu viruses have the potential to harm healthy individuals, including children, making a potential bird flu pandemic alarming.

Though the risk of human-to-human transmission remains low, experts emphasize readiness with vaccine candidates and specific antivirals. The world is better prepared post-COVID-19, with mechanisms in place for swift vaccine production should the need arise.

(With inputs from agencies.)