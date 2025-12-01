Pharmac Plan Expands Emergency Medicines for Rural NZ in Major 2026 Proposal

Associate Health Ministers David Seymour and Matt Doocey have welcomed a significant new proposal from Pharmac that would expand access to seven essential emergency medicines for rural health providers across New Zealand. If finalised, the proposal would take effect from 1 March 2026 and represents one of the most substantial steps toward improving rural emergency care in recent years.

The initiative is designed to better equip rural general practitioners, nurses, PRIME responders, and midwives with lifesaving treatments typically available only in hospitals or through ambulance services. For communities located far from emergency departments, the change could dramatically improve outcomes during critical incidents.

What the Proposal Includes

Under the proposal, Pharmac would fund the following medicines for emergency use:

For PRIME (Primary Response in Medical Emergency) services

Droperidol

Ketamine

Methoxyflurane

Glucose (5% 100ml and 10% 500ml bags)

Intravenous tranexamic acid

Enoxaparin 100mg

For home births

Intravenous tranexamic acid for treating postpartum haemorrhage—one of the leading preventable causes of maternal complications.

These additions would empower rural responders to deliver timely, hospital-grade treatment at the scene of emergencies involving trauma, severe bleeding, cardiac issues, or complex medical conditions.

Aiming to Close the Urban–Rural Care Gap

Associate Health Minister David Seymour highlighted the importance of ensuring rural communities receive faster, more reliable emergency care. He noted that emergency response times can be significantly longer outside major centres due to distance and resource constraints.

“This proposal seeks to equip rural GPs, nurses, and midwives with the same treatments for trauma and medical emergencies as hospitals and ambulances,” Seymour said. “We’re making the system work better for the people it serves. This is another step in our plan to ensure New Zealanders get the right care, in the right place, when they need it.”

Pharmac is now collaborating closely with Health New Zealand, ACC, ambulance services, and frontline rural practitioners to understand operational requirements, ensuring the proposal is both practical and equitable.

A Boost for Rural Health Workforce Capability

Associate Health Minister for Rural Health Matt Doocey stressed that improving healthcare access for rural communities is a core priority for the Government. He said the medicines proposal aligns with wider reforms aimed at improving rural GP funding and removing barriers caused by geographic isolation.

“We want all New Zealanders to be able to access the emergency care they need, when they need it,” Doocey said. “That’s why it’s so important that GPs, nurses, and midwives in rural communities have access to the same emergency medicines as hospitals and ambulance teams.”

Doocey added that updated funding formulas for GP clinics—now incorporating rurality as a weighting factor—will allow clinics in remote areas to secure the support they need to operate safely and sustainably. Combined with increased medicine availability, these changes are expected to strengthen everyday and emergency healthcare while easing pressure on urban hospitals.

Consultation: Public Feedback Encouraged

Pharmac is calling for public and sector feedback on the proposal. Submissions open Monday 1 December and close at 5pm on Friday 19 December. Stakeholders, health professionals, and community members are encouraged to share their views on how the change could best be implemented to benefit rural New Zealand.

The consultation will help Pharmac refine operational details such as training requirements, supply logistics, and integration with ambulance and hospital protocols.

Strengthening Community-Level Emergency Response

If adopted, the proposal would mark a major milestone in decentralising emergency care and ensuring life-saving treatments are available where they are most urgently needed. Rural clinicians would be better equipped to stabilise patients before transport, manage complex emergencies independently, and provide safe care during home births.

For many rural families, farmers, and isolated communities, the initiative could be the difference between delayed care and immediate intervention—with potentially lifesaving consequences.