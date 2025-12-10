Left Menu

Demand for Dedicated Emergency Lanes for Ambulances Echoes in Parliament

Jaya Bachchan, Samajwadi Party MP, has called for dedicated emergency lanes for ambulances, citing delays leading to patient deaths. She highlighted that while groceries and pizzas are delivered swiftly, emergency services suffer. Bachchan also suggested AI traffic signals and penalties for non-compliance to address these delays.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2025 15:26 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 15:26 IST
Demand for Dedicated Emergency Lanes for Ambulances Echoes in Parliament
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the Rajya Sabha, Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan stressed the urgent need for dedicated emergency lanes for ambulances to prevent patient deaths due to delayed hospital arrivals. She pointed out the irony that groceries often reach homes quicker than ambulances navigate traffic-clogged roads.

Bachchan urged the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health to tackle this pressing issue, citing that 60% of ambulances arrive late, thereby missing the crucial 'golden hour' for accident victims. She suggested implementing AI-powered traffic signals and reinforcing existing directives for ambulance corridors.

Other MPs raised diverse regional concerns, from gender-sensitive mental health care to road safety and taxation issues affecting specific communities. The call for immediate interventions reflects ongoing demands for better infrastructure and administrative processes across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India
2
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global
3
MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

 Global
4
When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such double standards will not work: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.

When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reinventing Health Supply Chains for Climate Resilience and Emission Reduction

From Coal to Clean Jobs: How Nations Support Workers in the Shift to Sustainability

Psychosis in the Machine: RAND Study Probes AI’s Cognitive Dangers and Strategic Risks

Libya 2025: Turning Oil Wealth into Sustainable Growth Amid Deep Governance Strains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025