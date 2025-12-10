Demand for Dedicated Emergency Lanes for Ambulances Echoes in Parliament

In the Rajya Sabha, Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan stressed the urgent need for dedicated emergency lanes for ambulances to prevent patient deaths due to delayed hospital arrivals. She pointed out the irony that groceries often reach homes quicker than ambulances navigate traffic-clogged roads.

Bachchan urged the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health to tackle this pressing issue, citing that 60% of ambulances arrive late, thereby missing the crucial 'golden hour' for accident victims. She suggested implementing AI-powered traffic signals and reinforcing existing directives for ambulance corridors.

Other MPs raised diverse regional concerns, from gender-sensitive mental health care to road safety and taxation issues affecting specific communities. The call for immediate interventions reflects ongoing demands for better infrastructure and administrative processes across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)