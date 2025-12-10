Left Menu

Breakthrough Antibody Drug Eliminates Myeloma Without Transplant: Promising Trial Results

Regeneron's new antibody drug, Lynozyfic, shows promise in eradicating residual multiple myeloma without the need for bone marrow transplants, according to a small mid-stage trial. The treatment utilizes a dual-target approach, potentially extending patient survival by preventing cancer return.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has made a groundbreaking advance in the treatment of multiple myeloma with its newly approved antibody drug Lynozyfic. Preliminary results from a small mid-stage trial indicate that the drug can effectively eliminate residual cancer cells in patients, potentially sparing them from intensive treatments like bone marrow transplants.

Unlike typical therapeutic antibodies, Lynozyfic targets two proteins: CD3 on T cells, which help destroy cancerous cells, and BCMA on multiple myeloma cells. None of the 18 participants in the trial have shown detectable residual disease after completing up to six cycles of Lynozyfic treatment.

The ongoing study plans to recruit 50 patients, with early data suggesting that those testing negative for residual cancer cells may experience prolonged disease remission. Dr. C. Ola Landgren, the study leader, expressed optimism that the disease could remain dormant for years, potentially never returning for some patients.

(With inputs from agencies.)

