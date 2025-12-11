Left Menu

Senators Challenge Loophole in Defense Bill on Helicopter Safety

A bipartisan group of senators criticizes a defense bill's military helicopter safety provisions, arguing they create a loophole that endangers U.S. skies. Senators proposed safety legislation following a fatal collision involving a jet and a Black Hawk helicopter, but current provisions maintain the status quo.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 11-12-2025 00:44 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 00:44 IST
Senators Challenge Loophole in Defense Bill on Helicopter Safety
  • Country:
  • United States

A key provision in the annual defense bill has come under sharp criticism from a bipartisan group of senators, who argue it creates a loophole that could compromise safety in U.S. skies. Chair of the Senate Commerce Committee, Republican Ted Cruz, along with top Democrat Maria Cantwell, voiced concerns in a joint statement.

The senators claim the provision protects the status quo by allowing military aircraft to continue flying in Washington D.C. airspace under outdated rules and transmission standards. They assert the need for decisive action to prevent future tragedies.

The legislative effort follows a tragic incident on January 29, where an American Airlines regional jet collided with an Army Black Hawk helicopter, resulting in 67 fatalities. The incident has spurred calls for stricter safety regulations to avert similar occurrences in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

