Revolutionizing Eye Care: Mauritius's New Corneal Surgery Hub Opens

Mauritius President Dharambeer Gokhool on Thursday inaugurated a specialized center for corneal transplant and pinhole pupilloplasty in Ebene, set up by Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital.

The center is poised to become a regional hub for advanced corneal surgeries, serving patients from both Mauritius and neighboring African countries, as indicated in a press release.

By offering sophisticated techniques honed in India, such as PDEK, CAIRS, and pinhole pupilloplasty, the facility is expected to enhance ophthalmic care in the region, marking a significant step in Indo-Mauritian healthcare collaboration.

