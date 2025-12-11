Revolutionizing Eye Care: Mauritius's New Corneal Surgery Hub Opens
Mauritius has inaugurated a specialized corneal surgery center established by Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital. This facility aims to be a regional hub for advanced eye surgeries, enhancing collaboration between Mauritius and India in the healthcare sector and offering procedures like PDEK, CAIRS, and pinhole pupilloplasty.
Mauritius President Dharambeer Gokhool on Thursday inaugurated a specialized center for corneal transplant and pinhole pupilloplasty in Ebene, set up by Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital.
The center is poised to become a regional hub for advanced corneal surgeries, serving patients from both Mauritius and neighboring African countries, as indicated in a press release.
By offering sophisticated techniques honed in India, such as PDEK, CAIRS, and pinhole pupilloplasty, the facility is expected to enhance ophthalmic care in the region, marking a significant step in Indo-Mauritian healthcare collaboration.
