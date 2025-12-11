Left Menu

New Dawn for Pediatric Care: Kolkata's Multispecialty Centre Unveiled

A new multispecialty paediatric centre was launched in Kolkata's New Town, unveiled by Harshavardhan Neotia. The facility features advanced medical equipment and specialized care units for children, increasing the hospital's bed capacity to 220.

Kolkata | Updated: 11-12-2025 21:02 IST
A multispecialty paediatric centre has been inaugurated at the Neotia Bhagirathi Woman and Child Care Centre in Kolkata's New Town, aiming to enhance children's healthcare.

Launched by Ambuja Neotia Group chairman Harshavardhan Neotia, the centre is equipped with a paediatric cath lab, dedicated paediatric cardiac surgery OT, and other specialized units.

The facility, designed for various paediatric medical needs, will increase the hospital's capacity to 220 beds and offers advanced diagnostic tools like a 160-slice CT scanner and a 1.5 Tesla MRI.

