WHO Appeals to U.S.: Rethink Withdrawal
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urges the U.S. to reconsider its decision to leave the organization. He stresses the potential global impact, calling the withdrawal a 'lose-lose' situation for both the U.S. and the world.
In a pressing appeal on Thursday, the Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, addressed the U.S. administration's decision to withdraw from the WHO.
Highlighting the potential global repercussions, Ghebreyesus emphasized the move would result in a 'lose-lose' situation, affecting both the U.S. and international health strategies.
He earnestly hoped for a reversal in the decision, advocating that continued participation would benefit all parties involved.