Left Menu

WHO Appeals to U.S.: Rethink Withdrawal

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urges the U.S. to reconsider its decision to leave the organization. He stresses the potential global impact, calling the withdrawal a 'lose-lose' situation for both the U.S. and the world.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 11-12-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 21:10 IST
WHO Appeals to U.S.: Rethink Withdrawal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

In a pressing appeal on Thursday, the Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, addressed the U.S. administration's decision to withdraw from the WHO.

Highlighting the potential global repercussions, Ghebreyesus emphasized the move would result in a 'lose-lose' situation, affecting both the U.S. and international health strategies.

He earnestly hoped for a reversal in the decision, advocating that continued participation would benefit all parties involved.

TRENDING

1
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

 India
2
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
3
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
4
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025