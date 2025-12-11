Left Menu

Jaipur Tiger Festival: A Call for Conservation

At the Jaipur Tiger Festival inauguration, Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde emphasized the state's leadership in tiger reserves and conservation. He highlighted the need for collective action to protect natural resources. The event featured a photo exhibition and honored contributors to forest and wildlife conservation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 11-12-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 22:35 IST
Jaipur Tiger Festival: A Call for Conservation
Rajasthan Governor
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde inaugurated the Jaipur Tiger Festival on Thursday, drawing attention to the state's significant role in tiger conservation and its vibrant nature-conservation traditions.

During his address, Bagde highlighted that Rajasthan boasts the highest number of tiger reserves and called on citizens to collaborate for conserving tigers, water, forests, and land.

The event, held at Jawahar Kala Kendra, included a photo exhibition and honored individuals who have contributed significantly to forest and wildlife conservation. Bagde stressed the importance of awareness as increasing human populations threaten natural habitats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
2
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
3
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global
4
Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025