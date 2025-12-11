Jaipur Tiger Festival: A Call for Conservation

Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde inaugurated the Jaipur Tiger Festival on Thursday, drawing attention to the state's significant role in tiger conservation and its vibrant nature-conservation traditions.

During his address, Bagde highlighted that Rajasthan boasts the highest number of tiger reserves and called on citizens to collaborate for conserving tigers, water, forests, and land.

The event, held at Jawahar Kala Kendra, included a photo exhibition and honored individuals who have contributed significantly to forest and wildlife conservation. Bagde stressed the importance of awareness as increasing human populations threaten natural habitats.

