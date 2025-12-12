Innovative Shifts in Alzheimer's Drug Development: Tailored Treatments and Multi-Target Approaches

Alzheimer's drug trials are embracing innovative shifts akin to those seen in cancer treatment, focusing on a complex system of pathways to fight the disease. This reflects a broader movement towards precision-targeted treatments rather than blanket approaches, industry experts suggest.

Currently, only two drugs, Eli Lilly's Kisunla and Eisai's Leqembi, have shown success by removing amyloid plaques, delaying Alzheimer's progression by approximately 30%. However, new targets and treatment strategies are being explored, looking beyond single-pathway solutions.

Emerging research emphasizes the importance of combination therapies, much like cancer treatments targeting specific genetic mutations. Detecting biomarkers for Alzheimer's and understanding its genetic roots are reasons for optimism, as explained by David Watson of the Alzheimer's Research and Treatment Center, and other experts in the field.

(With inputs from agencies.)