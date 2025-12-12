Maharashtra Health Minister Tackles Corruption with Digital Shift

Amidst rising concerns over corruption, Maharashtra's Health Minister Prakash Abitkar admitted that government employees were subjected to 'financial demands' during medical bill approvals. To combat this issue, the state will transition to an online submission system for medical bills.

The matter was raised in the assembly by Shiv Sena-UBT MLA Bhaskar Jadhav, who pointed to a recovered diary from the CPR Hospital in Kolhapur, alleging it contained records of money sought for staff postings and bill clearances.

In response, Abitkar confirmed the transfer of the implicated district surgeon and has ordered a thorough investigation. The minister emphasized the seriousness of the issue, revealing that it's a widespread problem affecting the entire state.

