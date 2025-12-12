Left Menu

Brent Council Urges Ban on Paan Products Amid Health and Environmental Concerns

Brent Council has called on the British government to ban paan products containing tobacco and betel nut due to public health and litter issues. The council highlights increasing cancer rates and stained urban areas, urging national policy changes to address the problem comprehensively.

  • United Kingdom

The Brent Council is appealing to government ministers to impose a ban on the sale of paan products containing tobacco or betel nut, citing both public health concerns and environmental damage in a largely South Asian heritage borough of north-west London. The council argues that local enforcement has reached its limits.

In a letter to public health and consumer protection ministers, the council outlines issues arising from paan chewing, such as increased cancer rates and illegal tobacco supply chains. The council has been tackling the issue for over a decade, yet insists national policy changes are necessary to make significant progress.

Cllr. Krupa Sheth and Cllr. Neil Nerva highlight that Brent faces over 90 cases of head and neck cancer per 100,000 people, stressing the health impact on the community. The council pushes for a government-funded pilot to combat illicit tobacco products and remedy existing public realm damage.

