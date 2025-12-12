India's Drug Regulatory Landscape: Facing the Quality Challenge

In a detailed parliamentary session, Union Health Minister J P Nadda disclosed that between 2024-25, over 1.16 lakh drug samples in India were scrutinized, out of which 3,104 did not meet quality standards, while 245 were spurious or adulterated.

In response to inquiries, Nadda highlighted intensified surveillance by the Food Safety Standard Authority of India (FSSAI), including regular inspections and random sampling by state and union territory food safety departments.

Risk-based inspections by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) have led to significant regulatory actions, including the construction of new laboratories as part of efforts to fortify the country's drug regulatory framework.

