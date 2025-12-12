Left Menu

India's Drug Regulatory Landscape: Facing the Quality Challenge

In the period of 2024-25, over 1.16 lakh drug samples in India were tested for quality with 3,104 found below the standard and 245 deemed spurious. Efforts by CDSCO and regional regulators focus on rigorous inspections and enhancement through the Strengthening of States' Drug Regulatory System (SSDRS).

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 21:04 IST
India's Drug Regulatory Landscape: Facing the Quality Challenge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a detailed parliamentary session, Union Health Minister J P Nadda disclosed that between 2024-25, over 1.16 lakh drug samples in India were scrutinized, out of which 3,104 did not meet quality standards, while 245 were spurious or adulterated.

In response to inquiries, Nadda highlighted intensified surveillance by the Food Safety Standard Authority of India (FSSAI), including regular inspections and random sampling by state and union territory food safety departments.

Risk-based inspections by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) have led to significant regulatory actions, including the construction of new laboratories as part of efforts to fortify the country's drug regulatory framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfilled Promises

Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfi...

 India
4
Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025